* Sour gas pipeline breached
* Some residents evacuated as a precaution
* No injuries reported
* Region already hit by flooding
CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 A pipeline carrying
deadly sour natural gas ruptured in Turner Valley in southern
Alberta on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of some of the
town's 2,100 residents, the Alberta Energy Regulator said.
The regulator said it is working with pipeline owner Legacy
Oil and Gas Inc and the government of Turner Valley,
about 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of Calgary, to respond
to the leak of the gas, which contains 1 percent hydrogen
sulfide.
"The Town of Turner Valley has evacuated some residents as a
precautionary measure. Legacy Oil and Gas has enacted its
emergency response plan and is taking measures to manage the
incident," the regulator said in a statement.
No injuries have been reported due to the leak.
In small doses, hydrogen sulfide will irritate eyes, nose
and throat. But at levels above 100 parts per million it can
cause serious injury or even death, according to the Canadian
Union of Public Employees.
Turner Valley and many other municipalities in southern
Alberta, including the city of Calgary, had already declared
states of emergency on Thursday as heavy rains swelled rivers
and streams and forced the closure of the TransCanada Highway,
the country's main east-west route, near Canmore, 100 kilometers
west of Calgary.