June 17 The Canadian government approved the
construction of Enbridge Inc's C$7.9 billion ($7.22
billion) Northern Gateway pipeline on Tuesday, setting the stage
for a flurry of lawsuits from opponents who object to the
project on environmental grounds.
The approval of the proposed pipeline, which would link
Alberta's oil sands with a Pacific port, is contingent on
Enbridge meeting more than 200 conditions set out by a
regulatory panel.
Those conditions include conducting more consultations with
aboriginals living along the route, which will cross hundreds of
kilometers of wilderness and mountain ranges, mostly in the
Pacific province of British Columbia.
"After carefully reviewing the report, the government
accepts the independent panel's recommendation to impose 209
conditions on Northern Gateway Pipelines' proposal," Canada's
Natural Resources minister Greg Rickford said in a statement.
"Today constitutes another step in the process."
Aboriginal and environmental groups were quick to react to
the decision, promising to bury the project in lawsuits and take
direct action in the form of protests and blockades if needed.
"This pipeline will never be built," Nikki Skuce, senior
energy campaigner for environmental group ForestEthics, said in
a statement. "Instead of seeing shovels in the ground, we'll be
seeing action in the courts, at the B.C. legislature, on the
land and at the ballot box in 2015."
Indeed, Thomas Mulcair, head of the official opposition New
Democratic Party, said he would immediately set the decision
aside if elected prime minister in October 2015.
"This is clearly already an election issue in British
Columbia," he said.
Northern Gateway would carry diluted bitumen extracted from
Alberta's oil sands some 1,177 kilometers (731 miles) to the
deepwater port in Kitimat in northwest British Columbia, where
it would be loaded on supertankers and shipped to Asia.
In December, a federally appointed review panel urged the
government to approve the 525,000 barrel-per-day project after
concluding that it would pose little risk to the environment if
the company complied with the conditions it spelled out.
($1 = 1.0946 Canadian Dollars)
