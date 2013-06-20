CALGARY, Alberta, June 20 The 2,100 residents of
Turner Valley, Alberta, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of
Calgary, are being readied for evacuation on Thursday following
a leak of deadly sour natural gas.
The Alberta Energy Regulator said the source of the leak has
not yet been determined, though earlier reports said a pipeline
containing the gas had ruptured.
"We're not sure of the source of the leak, whether its from
a pipeline or facilities," said Kim Blanchette, a spokeswoman
for the regulator. "People have been advised to shelter in
place. We are working with the municipality and trying to get as
many details as possible."
Sour gas contains hydrogen sulfide, which can be fatal in
high concentrations.
