CALGARY, Alberta Jan 25 TransCanada Corp
does not know definitively if shippers are still behind
the recently revived Keystone XL pipeline project and will be
reaching out to them to find out, chief executive Russ Girling
said on Wednesday, according to the Canadian Press.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday
smoothing the path for Keystone XL, inviting the company to
reapply for a permit after the previous administration vetoed
the project.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Sandra
Maler)