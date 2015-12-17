By Julie Gordon
| VANCOUVER
VANCOUVER Dec 17 Canada's government sounded
another note of opposition to a proposed oil pipeline in the
country's west coast, though he appeared to leave the door open
to allowing proponents to acquire the needed local approval for
projects to go ahead.
The newly elected Liberal government campaigned on a promise
to toughen up the environmental review process for oil pipelines
and has voiced its opposition to Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated that stance on
Thursday, telling reporters, "I've been saying for years that
the Great Bear Rainforest is no place for an oil pipeline, (and)
that continues to be my position."
Oil would travel through parts of the Great Bear
Rainforest as part of the planned pipeline from Alberta to
British Columbia.
"We need to be consulting with communities; we need to be
partnering with indigenous peoples; we need to be reassuring
Canadians that the science and environmental impact and the
risks are being properly monitored," Trudeau told reporters.
"However, we do need to continue to allow processes ...
underway where proponents of a broad range of projects can
attempt to acquire the social license that simply was not
available, even as a theoretical option, over the past years,"
he added.
Canada's energy minister said in an interview earlier this
month that Canada will give aboriginal groups more say in
discussions over natural resource projects located on their
territory, which should help pave the way for major pipelines
and mines.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vanvouver; writing by Leah
Schnurr in Ottawa)