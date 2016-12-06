OTTAWA Dec 6 Canada's natural resources
minister on Tuesday said he was sorry for remarks he made about
anti-oil pipeline protests that some people interpreted as a
threat to use troops against demonstrators.
Jim Carr, speaking after Ottawa approved Kinder Morgan Inc's
plans to build an oil pipeline, said last Thursday that
in case of violent protests the government would keep people
safe "through its defense forces, through its police forces."
Opposition legislators accused Carr, a member of the Liberal
Party government, of using reckless and incendiary language.
Environmental and aboriginal groups said they would do all they
can to oppose Kinder Morgan's bid to more than double the
capacity of its Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific Coast
from Alberta's oil sands.
"I didn't choose my words carefully last week and I regret
that," Carr told reporters on Tuesday. Carr said Canada had a
tradition of tolerating and embracing dissent.
"I regret if people were concerned. I wanted not at all for
images to be conjured up ... I am fully confident that Canadians
will be peaceful in the way in which they express themselves on
this and other decisions."
Although Kinder Morgan plans to start construction in
September 2017, members of the ruling Liberal Party said the
company is likely to face a series of protracted court
challenges before it can dig.
Carr declined to draw comparisons between any future
protests against Trans Mountain and a stand-off in the United
States, where a coalition of activists has been demonstrating
against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)