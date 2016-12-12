(Recasts with announcement)

OTTAWA Dec 12 The Canadian government on Monday named three replacement members for a National Energy Board panel examining TransCanada Corp's Energy East pipeline, the Natural Resources Canada federal agency said in a statement.

The original three-person panel quit in early September after it emerged two members had privately met a TransCanada consultant before the hearings formally started. The pipeline faces fierce opposition from environmental groups. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Additional reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)