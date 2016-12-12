(Recasts with announcement)
OTTAWA Dec 12 The Canadian government on Monday
named three replacement members for a National Energy Board
panel examining TransCanada Corp's Energy East
pipeline, the Natural Resources Canada federal agency said in a
statement.
The original three-person panel quit in early September
after it emerged two members had privately met a TransCanada
consultant before the hearings formally started. The pipeline
faces fierce opposition from environmental groups.
