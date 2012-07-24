* British Columbia demands talks on money with Alberta
* Alberta premier rejects the idea of negotiations
* New attack is latest blow to pipeline project
July 24 The Canadian province of British
Columbia on Tuesday threatened to block Enbridge Inc's
plan to build a C$6 billion ($5.90 billion) pipeline bringing
crude from Alberta to the Pacific Coast unless its neighbor
shares more of the revenue generated by the project.
The Northern Gateway pipeline is designed to take oil from
Alberta's tar sands to a port in British Columbia for transport
to lucrative Asian markets. But the British Columbia government
complains it would have to bear the brunt of any oil spill while
receiving too little of the revenue.
"If Alberta doesn't decide they want to sit down and engage,
the project stops. It's as simple as that," British Columbia
Premier Christy Clark told the Vancouver Sun newspaper.
"So the ball is in Alberta's court today to decide whether
or not they want to sit down," she said in her toughest comments
yet on the affair. Her remarks were posted on the paper's
website.
It is unclear whether any province actually has the legal
power to halt interprovincial pipelines, which fall under
federal jurisdiction. Northern Gateway is currently the subject
of public hearings by Canada's federal energy regulator.
The British Columbia government said on Monday the province
would play a crucial role in getting the pipeline built as
"scores of provincial permits" will be necessary.
Alberta Premier Alison Redford has already made clear that
any negotiations on money are out of the question. The two women
are due to meet in the Atlantic city of Halifax on Wednesday at
a previously scheduled meeting of Canada's premiers.
British Columbia laid out five conditions on Monday --
including more revenue -- it said must be met before it would
allow the pipeline to proceed.
Clark's comments are the latest blow to Northern Gateway,
which is already facing major resistance from green groups and
some aboriginal bands, which also claim they have the power to
stop the pipeline.