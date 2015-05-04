May 4 The Canadian oil sands province of Alberta
will elect a new government on Tuesday and, if polls are
correct, could put an end to 44 years of majority Progressive
Conservative rule. [ID: nL1N0XS1LC]
Below are key policy promises that would impact Alberta, the
home of Canada's energy industry, from the three main parties:
the center-right Progressive Conservatives, left-wing New
Democratic Party and right-wing Wildrose Party:
RESOURCE ROYALTIES:
Conservatives plan to maintain the current resource royalty
regime. Oil sands producers pay a royalty of 1 percent of
revenues until they recover project costs and 25 percent
thereafter. Alberta relies on energy royalties and payments to
fund about a quarter of government revenue.
NDP says it will conduct a review of Alberta's royalty
formula and obtain fair royalties from oil and gas.
Wildrose wants to maintain the current regime.
CORPORATE TAXES:
Conservatives intend to maintain corporate taxes at 10
percent, retain the small business tax and no sales tax.
NDP has vowed to increase Alberta's corporate tax to 12
percent from 10 percent, retain the current small business tax
rate of 3 percent and no sales tax.
Wildrose says it will not raise any taxes.
INCOME TAX:
Conservatives boosted tax for those earning C$100,000 or
more to 10.5 percent from 10 percent. Tax on incomes above
C$250,000 will rise to 11 percent in 2016.
NDP wants to raise income tax rates from 12 to 15 percent on
incomes from C$125,000 to above C$300,000.
Wildrose says it will not raise income taxes.
ALBERTA BUDGET:
Conservatives say they will balance the budget by 2017 even
if oil prices do not rebound.
NDP says it will balance the budget in 2018.
Wildrose also says it can balance the budget by 2017 without
raising taxes or cutting front line services.
ENVIRONMENT:
Conservative party says it will update the mandate of the
Climate Change Emissions Management Corporation to accelerate
technological investment and partnerships to address specific
environmental challenges. The party says it is committed to
achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions through a
comprehensive climate change strategy.
NDP says it will end the Conservatives' Carbon Capture and
Storage experiment and reinvest the 2015/16 component of the
project into construction of public transit. The party says its
climate change policies include energy efficiency and renewable
energy strategies.
Wildrose says it will ensure Alberta's standards for CO2
emissions and pollutants are in line with national and
international standards.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)