CALGARY, Alberta May 5 Canada's left-leaning
New Democrats ended a 44-year run in office by the Conservatives
in the province of Alberta on Tuesday, sweeping to victory on a
promise to review oversight of the oil and gas sector in the
country's energy heartland.
The election was a seismic political shift in the province
and sparked the immediate resignation of Progressive
Conservative Premier Jim Prentice as party leader. He also quit
his legislative seat.
"We made a little bit of history tonight," New Democrat
Premier-elect Rachel Notley told jubilant supporters.
Following a month-long campaign, the New Democratic Party
(NDP), which has never held more than 16 seats in the 87-seat
provincial legislature, will lead a majority government.
Official results showed the NDP appeared set to win 54 seats
while the Progressive Conservatives were likely to take just 10,
behind the even more staunchly conservative Wildrose Party,
which was on course for 21.
The NDP is expected to be far less accommodative to the
Western Canadian province's powerful energy industry, and
investors in energy shares on Canadian stock markets were
expected to react negatively on Wednesday.
Notley has proposed a review of oil and gas royalties in the
resource-rich province and reduced support for some pipeline
projects, such as TransCanada Corp.'s controversial
Keystone XL project. The NDP had also promised to hike corporate
tax rates by 2 percentage points to 12 percent.
Alberta's oil sands are the largest source of U.S. oil
imports.
"I think the business community is going to be awfully
worried here tomorrow morning," said Jeremy McCrea, analyst at
AltaCorp Capital Inc. "There are going to be a lot of worried
executives on what royalty rates are going to be here going
forward."
Notley moved to assuage worries of the province's oil
industry in her acceptance speech, saying her party would be a
"good partner" to the energy sector. Notley also said Canada
needed a national approach to address environmental issues.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, the
country's most powerful oil lobby, said the new premier should
focus on more building more pipelines.
"We do not think now is the time for a royalty review that
will add uncertainty at a time when jobs and capital investment
are very much at stake," spokesman Jeff Gaulin said.
MISCALCULATION
The Conservatives had won 12 straight elections in Alberta,
but support for the rookie premier plunged during the campaign
and right-wing voters split support between the Conservatives
and the younger, more conservative Wildrose, which appeared on
track to be the official opposition.
Prentice, who left investment banking to become party leader
in September, had a 75 percent approval rating at the beginning
of March. A poll this week showed his approval rating had
dropped to 31 percent.
"My contribution to public life is now at an end," Prentice
told supporters following the stunning defeat.
Dissatisfaction over Prentice's tax-raising budget, the
expense of the early election call when the province faces a C$5
billion ($4.1 billion) budget deficit and a series of gaffes by
the conservatives squandered the party's lead.
"This will go down as one of the biggest miscalculations in
Canadian political history. He did not have to go early,"
pollster Bruce Cameron told CBC television.
The historic win by the NDP, running in fourth place just a
month ago, was met with disbelief on social media where even NDP
supporters appeared stunned by the scale of the victory.
"Pigs must be flying all over Alberta," one user,
@canadasean21, tweeted.
