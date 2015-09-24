By Mike De Souza
| CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 24
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 24 The government of the
crude-producing province of Alberta does not want to stop the
work of an independent environmental agency, the environment
minister said on Thursday, but she is still reviewing options
for its future as its funding winds down.
The agency, the Cumulative Environmental Management
Association (CEMA), was set up in Alberta to advise regulators
about oil sands impacts based on recommendations created by
representatives government, industry, aboriginal communities and
civil society groups.
Although the government informed CEMA in June that it would
no longer require companies to cover costs of agency's annual
C$5 million ($3.76 million) budget, Environment Minister Shannon
Phillips said in an interview that Alberta was working on a
larger plan to improve monitoring in the oil sands.
"That doesn't mean less engagement from communities,"
Phillips said. "It doesn't mean shutting down avenues or
vehicles for communities to engage in the environment and
resource development around them that affects them. It means
more than that."
The aboriginal members have said CEMA allows them to engage
directly in ongoing research in areas such as local air and
water pollution from projects.
Alberta's oil sands, vast deposits of tar-like bitumen, are
the world's third-largest crude reserves, but also carry some of
the highest costs globally because of the scale of projects that
require vast amounts of water and energy.
Canada's largest oil and gas lobby group, the Canadian
Association of Petroleum Producers, has called for CEMA to shut
down, saying that monitoring work and research is continuing
through other bodies.
Aboriginal communities have said the other research
organizations do not consult or engage them adequately.
"Clearly on the aboriginal side, the groups involved in our
region have decided and entrusted CEMA to ... fill the void of
any government leadership over the years," said CEMA president
Daniel Stuckless.
CEMA said it was already preparing layoff notices for its
small staff of eight, with its funding due to expire by
December.
Phillips, whose left-leaning New Democratic government was
elected in May ending 44 years of Conservative rule in the
western Canadian province, said she planned to meet with CEMA
staff soon to discuss how to pursue their work as part of larger
efforts to improve monitoring in the oil sands.
"That's a long-term project, it takes more than just a quick
four months after you're sworn into cabinet."
($1 = 1.3299 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by David Gregorio)