CALGARY, Alberta Oct 14 Alberta's left-leaning
New Democratic Party (NDP) government said on Wednesday it was
reaching out to prominent energy and other industry executives
for advice to revamp the western Canadian province's struggling
economy.
Alberta, home to Canada's oil sands and the largest source
of U.S. crude imports, has been hammered by tumbling global oil
prices over the past 12 months that have led energy companies to
lay off thousands of local workers.
The NDP, elected in May, has faced opposition from the oil
and gas industry, which has expressed concerns about ongoing
reviews of the province's climate change policies and royalty
rates paid by energy companies.
But Premier Rachel Notley said some industry executives
would be part of a 10-person panel that would meet about four
times a year, giving her advice on how to diversify Alberta's
economy.
"They will advise us on identifying, promoting and
developing a means of growth beyond energy, because the
consequences of relying too much on just oil have become
painfully clear," she told a news conference in Edmonton.
Notley said executives including Steve Williams from Suncor
Energy Inc, Nancy Southern from ATCO Ltd and
Elyse Allan from General Electric Co agreed to join the
panel. It will also include labor leaders such as Siobhan
Vipond, acting president of the Alberta Federation of Labour.
The main lobby group for oil and gas companies in Canada,
the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, has estimated
that the newly elected government, which ended 44 years of
Conservative rule, was increasing industry costs by C$800
million ($618.72 million) through its early decisions to hike
tax rates and carbon levies.
The provincial government is planning to introduce its
budget on Oct. 27.
