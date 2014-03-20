CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Dave Hancock, a
long-serving member of Alberta's ruling Progressive Conservative
dynasty, was chosen on Thursday as the Canadian province's
interim premier in the wake of the sudden resignation of Alison
Redford, local media reported.
The party, which has ruled the oil-rich western province for
43 years, has plunged in the polls as Redford, who resigned on
Wednesday after two and a half years as premier, came under fire
for lavish travel expenses and faced a revolt in her caucus.
The party is expected to pick a new leader within six
months.
Hancock, who represents a riding in Edmonton, the provincial
capital, was first elected in 1997 and has served as deputy
premier since December.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Paul Simao)