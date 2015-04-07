CALGARY, Alberta, April 7 Alberta Premier Jim
Prentice on Tuesday called an election in the Canadian province,
the largest source of U.S. crude imports, as he looks to extend
his party's 43-year reign even as weak oil prices threaten to
push the economy into recession.
Prentice, a former investment banker and federal minister
who took over the leadership of the ruling Progressive
Conservatives in September, dissolved the provincial legislature
and called an election for May 5 as he seeks to add another
majority on top of the party's 12 straight election victories.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)