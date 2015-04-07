CALGARY, Alberta, April 7 Alberta Premier Jim Prentice on Tuesday called an election in the Canadian province, the largest source of U.S. crude imports, as he looks to extend his party's 43-year reign even as weak oil prices threaten to push the economy into recession.

Prentice, a former investment banker and federal minister who took over the leadership of the ruling Progressive Conservatives in September, dissolved the provincial legislature and called an election for May 5 as he seeks to add another majority on top of the party's 12 straight election victories. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)