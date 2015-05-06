CALGARY May 5 The left-wing New Democrats won
election in the Canadian province of Alberta on Tuesday, ending
the 44-year run by the Progressive Conservatives amid promises
to review oversight of the oil and gas sector in the home of
Canada's oil sands.
The New Democratic Party (NDP) surged past the long-ruling
Conservatives in opinion polls in recent weeks as voters reacted
to plunging oil prices, provincial budget woes and a series of
campaign missteps by Premier Jim Prentice and his party.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Nia Williams; Editing by Amran
Abocar)