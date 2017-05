DELTA, British Columbia Jan 8 Canada will balance the budget in 2015, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, indicating that a recent fall in crude oil prices would not derail the government's plans.

The ruling Conservatives, who have long promised to balance the budget this year, say lower oil prices will crimp their room to maneuver. The country is set to hold an election in October 2015.

(Reporting by Julie Gordion; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese)