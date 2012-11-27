* Race was closer than early polls predicted
* Closely watched as Liberal win would have been shock
* Conservatives retain Durham, Victoria race undecided
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov 26 Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's Conservatives narrowly hung onto what had been
considered one of their safest seats on Monday as voters elected
their candidate in a by-election that became a contentious
referendum on the government's policies.
In the electoral district of Calgary Centre, Conservative
candidate Joan Crockatt, who had the support of the right wing
of the party, was leading Liberal challenger Harvey Locke with
37.4 percent of the vote to 32.5 percent with most of the votes
tallied.
The result in the Western Canadian district, headquarters of
the country's oil industry and long the Conservatives' power
base, would never have altered the balance of power in Ottawa,
where Harper's party won a comfortable majority in the spring
2011 election.
But the race was much closer than early polls predicted. A
loss to the Liberals would have been a shock, as that party has
not won an election in the Alberta city since 1968. It would
have forced the Harper Conservatives to rethink strategy in the
next federal election in 2015 after years of focusing efforts on
other parts of Canada where results have been far less certain.
Several national issues played out in the campaign in the
district of 125,000 people in the city of 1.1 million. The
controversial takeover bid for Nexen Inc by Chinese
state-owned oil company CNOOC Ltd, the Conservatives'
strong promotion of increased oil exports and the environmental
impact of oil sands output.
Late in the race, Locke has been forced to deal with some
anti-Alberta remarks by some of the party's national figures,
including two-year-old barbs by leadership hopeful Justin
Trudeau.
Locke and the third-place challenger, Chris Turner of the
Green Party, are both known as environmentalists. It is clear
they split the moderate and left-of-center vote, as Turner took
25.7 percent.
The race was one of three by-elections on Monday to fill
vacant seats in the House of Commons. In Durham in Ontario, the
Conservatives easily held their position, with Erin O'Toole
taking more than half the vote.
In Victoria, British Columbia, the Green candidate had just
a 1.3 percentage point lead over the federal opposition New
Democratic Party with ballots from dozens of polls still to be
counted. It has been an NDP holding.