By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Oct 1 The Canadian government has
decided it can squeeze more cost savings from its operations
despite billions of dollars of already announced spending cuts,
the cabinet minister in charge, Treasury Board President Tony
Clement, told Reuters on Monday.
He said that is why Conservative Prime Minister Stephen
Harper announced last month the creation of a new committee on
government administration that Clement will chair.
"My committee started this initiative when we were doing our
budgeting (for the March budget), but both I and the prime
minister recognized that our job was not done," Clement said.
He was referring to the strategic and operating review
committee, which helped earmark C$5.2 billion ($5.3 billion) of
planned cuts in annual spending in the March federal budget, or
about 6.9 percent of direct program spending.
Some of that is designed to come from a cut of 19,200 jobs
from the federal work force, and some by operating more
efficiently. The new panel will try to find further savings on a
government-wide basis.
"A lot of what the government does in its back office or
delivering direct front-line services, a lot of these activities
haven't changed very much over the last couple of decades,"
Clement said.
He was not able to put a dollar figure on the amount he
expects to save through the new panel or whether any more jobs
would be cut.
"At the end of the day, we're going to do what is best for
the taxpayer, and they expect us to continue to do this on an
ongoing basis," he said.
Clement was speaking as he unveiled an action plan to reduce
red tape for businesses. It includes 90 separate reforms, for
example, introducing a single window for regulatory approvals by
the Canada Border Service Agency for moving goods.
"It'll save small businesses in particular a lot of time and
money," Clement said.
The red-tape initiatives will be implemented over the next
year, and will include a requirement for departments to publish
a 24-month rolling plan to tell businesses how they intend to
regulate and to give them a chance to react and prepare.