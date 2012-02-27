OTTAWA Feb 27 Canada's Conservative
government came under increasing pressure on Monday to explain
what the opposition said were dirty tricks the Conservatives
used during last year's election to cut into the number of votes
going to other parties.
Opposition parties allege the Conservatives made phone calls
that directed opposition supporters away from the correct
polling stations. They also charge they made rude calls
impersonating the Liberals to turn voters against them.
"When is the prime minister going to take some degree of
personal responsibility for what has taken place?" demanded
interim Liberal leader Bob Rae in the House of Commons.
On Saturday, Rae told a news conference that he had no doubt
the so-called dirty tricks had affected the election, in which
the Conservatives won their first majority in the House since
the 1988 election.
"We deny such activities, and I challenge the Liberal Party
to provide information to Elections Canada if such information
exists," Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper told the
House.
The Conservatives won 166 of 308 seats - an 11-seat majority
- in the election, but on Monday the small Green Party
questioned the government's legitimacy.
"The big question: is this a strong, stable illegal
majority?" Green leader Elizabeth May asked on her Twitter
account, as she called for a public inquiry.
The opposition parties say they had heard reports of voter
interference in some three dozen of Canada's 308
electoral districts. The Conservatives captured six of them from
the opposition by margins of 300 to more than 4,000 votes. The
allegations remain unproven.
The Conservatives said Elections Canada, the agency that
oversees elections, had had to change 127 polling sites in the
last 25 days of the campaign, and that they regularly arranged
for phone banks to place calls to inform their supporters of the
changes.
However, the Ottawa Citizen reported on Thursday that in at
least one district, in Guelph, Ontario, calls in which a
recorded voice identified herself as being from Elections Canada
misdirected voters to a downtown polling station where parking
was scarce.
The paper said Elections Canada had traced these calls back
to an Edmonton-based voice-broadcast company that channels a lot
of calls for Conservatives. That company says it does not
monitor outgoing calls made by customers, and it is cooperating
with Elections Canada and the police. The Liberals held onto the
Guelph seat.
Rae asked the House on Monday for an emergency debate on the
issue, but Speaker Andrew Scheer, a Conservative, rejected the
request because Elections Canada is already investigating the
complaints.
Elections Canada has said it was looking into several
complaints surrounding crank calls to discourage voting for a
particular party or to incorrectly advise electors of changed
polling locations, but that it has no comment on individual
cases.