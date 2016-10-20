Oct 20 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Thursday he would provide an update on the government's economic and fiscal situation on Nov. 1.

Morneau said the update would also take into consideration recommendations by an economic advisory council that included creating an infrastructure development bank and boosting immigration. The year-old Liberal government is set to run a deficit of C$29.4 billion in the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Cooney)