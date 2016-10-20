(Adds quotes from finance minister, details on recommendations)
By Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Oct 20 Canada will provide an update on
Nov. 1 on its economic and fiscal situation that will also
consider recommendations for boosting immigration and creating
an infrastructure development bank, Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said on Thursday.
The year-old Liberal government had said it would run a
deficit of C$29.4 billion ($22 billion) in the current fiscal
year, but lagging growth has fueled speculation the deficit
would be higher.
Morneau said the update would take into consideration an
economic advisory council's recommendations for creation of the
infrastructure development bank and an agency to increase
foreign investment in Canada, plus increasing the annual
immigration target to offset Canada's aging population.
The budget released earlier this year laid out a number of
stimulus measures, including a plan to spend C$3.97 billion on
infrastructure projects in the current fiscal year, ramping that
up to C$7.32 billion the following year.
Morneau said the November update will "informed by the
recommendations of the council, show how we'll amplify those
budget measures to have a greater economic impact" over the long
term.
He acknowledged the economic challenges, such as
disappointing growth in the United States and a slowdown in
China, have been greater than were expected at the time of the
budget, though he noted that the government's forecasts had
included a C$6 billion adjustment for risk.
Morneau spoke after meeting with members of his Advisory
Council on Economic Growth, which released its first
recommendations on how to drive long-term growth.
Oil-exporting Canada is struggling to sustainably recover
from the drop in crude prices that put the country in a brief
recession and forced the central bank to cut rates twice last
year.
The 14-member group said a Canadian Infrastructure
Development Bank could help bring in institutional money that
would augment federal investment.
Projects considered by the development bank should have a
value of at least C$100 million and proposals could come from
various levels of government or the private sector, the report
said.
The bank should be capitalized at a minimum of C$40 billion
over 10 years by the federal government and be mandated to bring
in C$4 of institutional money for every government dollar
invested upfront.
($1 = 1.3222 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter
Cooney and Grant McCool)