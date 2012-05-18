* Finds voting irregularities in seat won by 26 votes
* Conservative majority in Parliament not jeopardized
* Liberals link irregularities to other allegations
* Conservative candidate notes judge said he followed rules
OTTAWA, May 18 A judge declared null and void on
Friday the result in one Toronto district in last year's
Canadian federal election due to voting irregularities, taking
the seat away from the governing Conservatives.
The Conservative candidate had edged out the Liberal
incumbent by 26 votes of the 52,000 cast. The Liberal, Borys
Wrzesnewskyj, had contended that Elections Canada, the agency
that runs elections, was unable to produce registration
certificates to back up the right to vote for a number of people
who cast ballots.
The Conservatives, with 164 members, will still have a
healthy majority in the 308-seat House of Commons. The Toronto
seat will likely be filled through a by-election although the
Conservative candidate, Ted Opitz, has the right to appeal the
judge's decision.
Liberal leader Bob Rae immediately sought to link the
irregularities in Toronto to allegations of Conservative dirty
tricks in other districts. Those allegations are now under
investigation by Elections Canada.
"It has become clear to many Canadians that our democracy
was tested and perhaps undermined during the last election," he
said in a statement.
Elections Canada is investigating automated phone calls made
to voters in a district in Guelph, Ontario, apparently to direct
non-Conservative voters to a non-existent polling station. The
Conservatives say that appeared to be the work of a rogue
campaign worker, and deny any party involvement in any foul play
there or in other districts. The Liberals, the second biggest
opposition party, won the contest in Guelph.
Opitz, who has served in Parliament for the past year, said
the case was about the operations of Elections Canada and the
judge agreed Opitz and his team had followed the rules.
"This is not about me. It is about 52,000 people who
followed the rules, cast their ballots and today had their
democratic decision thrown into doubt," he said.
The case is Wrzesnewskyj v. Attorney General(Canada), 2012
ONSC 2873.