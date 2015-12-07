(Recasts with fiscal impact, adds Morneau quotes, market
reaction)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Dec 7 The Canadian government's planned
tax hike on the rich will not cover the cost of a promised
middle-class tax cut, an official projection showed on Monday,
increasing the likelihood the budged deficit will be higher than
forecast.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau, releasing the projection as
he announced the new tax measures, repeatedly declined to say if
he would adhere to the Liberal campaign promise to limit
deficits to C$10 billion ($7.4 billion).
Instead, he said the economy was worse than expected and
required government investments.
"What you can assume is that as we face up to an economic
situation that is more challenging that we expected, as we face
up to an oil price that is lower than we might have expected, we
recognize that our economy is going to be challenged," he told
reporters.
"So we're going to continue to move forward with those
investments that we believe will improve our productivity and
improve our level of growth."
His document showed the tax hike on the wealthiest 1 percent
would bring in C$2.01 billion ($1.49 billion) in 2016-17, while
the cost of the tax cut would be C$3.44 billion ($2.55 billion).
Led by Justin Trudeau, the Liberals took power last month
promising the increased taxes would bring in C$2.80 billion,
almost completely covering what they said would be the C$2.87
billion cost of the tax cut.
Even the downward revision in proceeds from the expected tax
hike is too optimistic, according to a study released on
Thursday by the C.D. Howe Institute think tank. It said it would
bring in less than C$1 billion federally and also cost
provincial governments C$1.4 billion a year.
Asked on Monday whether the promise to cap the deficit at
C$10 billion was no longer a government target, Morneau
sidestepped the question. He said that in addition to making
investments, the government believed in reducing the ratio of
debt to gross domestic product and reaching balance in four
years.
"So those are the specific goals that I am seeking to
achieve," he said.
Canada is a major oil exporter and the crash in the oil
price led to an economic contraction in the first half of 2015.
Crude has fallen further recently, with the WTI benchmark
settling below $38 a barrel, its lowest close since February
2009. That has driven Canada's dollar to an 11-year
low.
Morneau's motion will also reduce the annual contribution
limit for Tax Free Savings Accounts as promised to C$5,500 from
C$10,000.
($1=$1.35 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr;
Editing by Peter Cooney)