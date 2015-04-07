VANCOUVER, April 7 Canada's economic growth this
year will be weaker than anticipated, but the economy will grow
and the federal budget will be balanced in the 2015-2016 fiscal
year, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.
Harper, speaking in Vancouver, also said that while he had
some concern about household indebtedness, data on the big
picture suggested most borrowers and lenders were in good shape.
He declined to comment on the Ottawa trial of suspended
Senator Mike Duffy, which began in Ottawa on Tuesday, beyond his
previous statements that he had no knowledge of illegal
payments.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant, writing by Andrea Hopkins;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)