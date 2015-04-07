(Adds comment on household debt, budget stimulus)
VANCOUVER, April 7 Canada's economic growth this
year will be weaker than anticipated, but there will be growth
and the federal budget will be balanced in the 2015-16 fiscal
year, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday.
Harper said his Conservative government, which faces an
election in October, is not considering an economic stimulus
package even though a drop in oil prices has caused job losses
and a decline in federal revenues.
"Embarking on a major stimulus program when the economy is
growing, and driving us back into deficit, makes absolutely no
long-term economic sense whatsoever," Harper said.
He said the government will put a fair amount of money into
the economy this year even with a balanced budget, including tax
cuts, benefit increases and infrastructure spending.
Harper, speaking in Vancouver, also said that while he had
some concern about household indebtedness, data suggests most
borrowers and lenders are in good shape.
"While I don't want to say that a problem doesn't exist,
because we are concerned about some households and urge those
households to be cautious, particularly because interest rates
can rise over time, the big macro economic data suggests that
both borrowers and lenders in Canada are in good financial
shape," Harper said.
He declined to comment on the trial of suspended Senator
Mike Duffy, which began in Ottawa on Tuesday, beyond his
previous statements that he had no knowledge of illegal
payments. Harper said he will not be called as a witness.
Duffy, once a high flier in the Conservative Party, faces
31 charges in a case that could damage Harper's chances of
winning reelection in October. All the charges relate to Duffy's
actions after Harper appointed him to the Senate, the upper
chamber of Parliament, in late 2008.
