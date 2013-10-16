OTTAWA Oct 15 Canada's Conservative government
on Wednesday highlighted a populist, pro-consumer approach ahead
of a 2015 election, but says it will continue to push for more
jobs and economic growth.
Addressing members of his Conservative caucus ahead of a
policy speech that will outline government priorities for the
second half of its 4-1/2-year mandate, Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said the government planned moves on "choice, fair
treatment, competitive prices."
"We know Canadians have to make tough financial choices when
spending their hard-earned dollars," he said in a prepared text
of his remarks to the caucus.
The government has already said that the policy speech, to
be delivered in Parliament after 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), will
include measures to cut roaming costs for Canadian wireless
customers, give consumers more choice on television stations
they receive by cable, and increase high-speed broadband
networks in rural areas.
But the government has given few details on any new approach
to boost employment, except to say it will soon complete
negotiations on a free trade pact with the European Union and to
repeat plans for a balanced budget with no new taxes.
Among other populist moves clearly designed to shore up
electoral support, Industry Minister James Moore spoke at the
weekend about ways to prevent airline overbooking, and the Globe
and Mail newspaper said the government would try to narrow the
price gap between Canada and the United States on consumer
products.
Consumer goods are often costlier in Canada than in the
United States, to the irritation of domestic shoppers.
In his speech to the Conservative caucus, Harper was quick
to claim credit for the one million net new jobs created since
the depth of the recession, which he said was the best record in
the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations.
However, opposition New Democratic Party legislator Nathan
Cullen said Canadians would not be impressed. "They see a
government that's run out of ideas and has lost its way," he
told reporters as he headed into an NDP caucus meeting.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by
David Brunnstrom)