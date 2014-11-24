(Adds Harper quotes, background)
OTTAWA Nov 24 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, gearing up for an election next October and taking
advantage of improving federal finances, announced C$5.8 billion
($5.1 billion) in new spending on Monday.
"We are ahead of track in terms of balancing the federal
budget next year," Harper said in his announcement in London,
Ontario. "This gives us flexibility to make additional
investments ahead of schedule in a wide range of necessary
federal infrastructure projects."
Harper said the new spending would go toward building or
repairing federal infrastructure projects and for on-reserve
schools for natives.
Melissa Lantsman, spokeswoman for Finance Minister Joe
Oliver, said the money would come out of budget surpluses that
are planned for the coming years, but would be accounted for
over the life of the assets.
On Nov. 12, the government projected a return to a balanced
budget at least by 2015-16. It sees a deficit of C$2.9 billion
for the current year and a C$1.9 billion surplus for 2015-16,
with a C$3 billion contingency cushion for each
year.
Two weeks earlier, Harper announced C$26.8 billion in family
tax cuts and benefits over six years, which took a major bite
out of the projected surpluses at the time. This package was
reflected in the Nov. 12 fiscal update.
Harper's main rival in the next election, Liberal leader
Justin Trudeau, has called on the government to spend a lot more
on infrastructure in order to boost anemic economic growth.
($1=$1.13 Canadian)
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Leslie Adler)