OTTAWA Dec 4 Canada's Liberal government, unveiling its plans at the start of the new Parliament, promised on Friday to pursue a fiscal plan "that is responsible, transparent and suited to challenging economic times."

It gave no details on whether it would stick to its campaign pledge to limit budget deficits to C$10 billion ($7.5 billion) a year. It also pledged to engage indigenous peoples more fully in reviewing major natural resource development projects.

