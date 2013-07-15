OTTAWA, July 15 The Canadian government brought
in a rising political star to handle the sensitive issues of
telecommunications policy and foreign takeovers on Monday,
naming James Moore as industry minister as part of a wider
cabinet shuffle.
Moore, 37, will be the Conservative government's point
person on whether to allow foreign enterprises to buy domestic
companies. This would give him a crucial role if outsiders were
try to take over smartphone maker BlackBerry, a Canadian
innovation success story now fallen on hard times.
He will also take the lead on issues related to
telecommunications, where the government has said it will reject
any sales of wireless spectrum that would lead to further
concentration in a market already dominated by three big
players.
Moore, a tall, imposing figure, is no stranger to
controversial files after five years in charge of the
politically charged heritage portfolio.
As heritage minister, Moore was responsible for funding the
arts and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, neither of them popular
causes among the more right-wing sections of the Conservative
government' political base.
But his tenure at heritage was marked by few signs of
unhappiness from party supporters, which government officials
say is a testament to Moore's deft handling of the two files.
Canada, a bilingual country wary of Americanizing influences
from its powerful southern neighbor, gives special weight to
cultural and heritage issues, while the idea of foreign
takeovers of Canadian companies is also unpopular for many.
There are strict limits on foreign investment in the
telecommunications and banking sectors, and the industry
minister may block foreign takeovers if they are not seen as
being of net benefit to Canada. It is up to the minister to
determine exactly how to apply that opaque "net benefit test".
Canada has blocked only a handful of foreign takeovers in
recent years, one of them a blockbuster bid from global mining
giant BHP Billiton for fertilizer company Potash Corp, which
faced tough opposition from politicians in the Prairie province
of Saskatchewan, where the crop nutrient potash is mined.
Moore would face difficult decisions if a foreign company
were to bid for all or part of BlackBerry.
The company, under its old name of Research In Motion,
thrived for a decade as the inventor of successful devices for
on-your-hip email, and Moore's predecessor in the industry
department, Christian Paradis, said he hoped it would survive as
a Canadian company.
But BlackBerry has faced a big loss of share of an
increasingly competitive market. Last month it reported
disappointing sales and a wider-than-expected quarterly loss,
reviving speculation that it may be forced to seek a buyer.