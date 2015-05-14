OTTAWA May 14 All data indicate that Canadians' mortgage debt loads are "very manageable" but some people are over exposed, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

"It remains our analysis ... that the Canadian housing sector should be strong and stable over the longer term," Harper told a televised news conference in the Ontario town of Windsor. He also said his government had no current plans to introduce a tax on real estate purchases by non-residents.

