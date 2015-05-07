By Nia Williams and Scott Haggett
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 7 Alberta's new
left-leaning government, which sensationally ended the
Conservative party's 44-year run in Canada's energy heartland
this week, is undertaking a crash course that could be called:
"Ruling for Rookies."
The election victory by the New Democratic Party (NDP) on
Tuesday will deliver one of the most inexperienced parties ever
to take office in Canada. The party previously held just four of
87 seats in the legislature and only a few of its 53 new
lawmakers have ever held public office.
Among resumes that list experience as union workers, yoga
teacher, lawyers, students and salespeople, talk is already
focusing on an oncologist who could become health minister and
an economic policy analyst who may take the finance portfolio.
With that, hasty steps are being taken to prepare dozens of
new legislators to lead a province that is home to the world's
third-biggest proven oil reserves and with an economy bigger
than Ireland's.
"They are starting to come out of the haze now and asking
things like 'When do I get paid?' and 'Do I have to quit my day
job?' There are questions about offices and cell phones and
things like that," said NDP strategist Brian Stokes, the party's
deputy election campaign director.
First step: Take down the embarrassing Facebook pictures,
such as that of a 26-year-old legislator posing next to a
marijuana t-shirt or another with a manicured hand giving
the middle finger to the Canadian flag.
Second step: Arrange media training for the 49 newly elected
legislators, who were rarely in the public eye before the 28-day
campaign kicked off last month. Urge them not to publicly praise
former Venezuela President Hugo Chavez, as one has in the past.
Third step: Have university-students-turned-legislators
suspend school to sit in the provincial legislature.
"There are certain people who were not expected to win, to
be honest, even though they all worked very hard," said NDP
spokesman Bradley Lafortune. "We are working with all the (newly
elected) about what they can expect when they come to the
legislature for the first time."
Voter anger over a tax-raising budget, the cost of an early
election and campaign gaffes unexpectedly tossed out the
Conservatives, leaving them third in the polls.
The shock win has prompted newly elected legislator Thomas
Dang, 20, to put his computer science studies on hold and move
out of a student residence to focus on politics.
"My parents are just very excited and very happy that I am
going to be able to represent the constituency," said Dang.
Filling the cabinet's critical energy and environment
portfolios will be a challenge for Premier-elect Rachel Notley,
51, a labor lawyer and politician's daughter who was first
elected to the legislature herself just seven years ago.
Incumbent legislator Brian Mason is considered a contender
for the environment file, but few names for an energy minister
have yet to surface.
For her part, Notley, who was chosen as party leader last
October, said she is undaunted.
"We do what every government that has ever changed ... does.
You bring them in, and you learn the ropes, and you hit the
ground running. And you slowly get better," Notley told a news
conference.
Analysts expect Notley to control the message carefully,
noting she has a big pool of candidates to chose a cabinet from.
The NDP's tally of 53 deputies may even to rise to 54 if a
recount goes their way.
"With a 54-seat caucus she can kick somebody out if they are
being a twit," said Lori Williams, a professor of political
science at Mount Royal University in Calgary.
The rookie politicians will face opposition from the
similarly inexperienced Wildrose Party, a right-wing party
formed in 2008, which siphoned votes from the Conservatives.
The crop of new politicians is drawing comparisons to the
fresh-faced NDP members elected in Canada's 2011 federal vote,
though they ascended from obscurity to official opposition
status, not government, in Ottawa.
Charmaine Borg, a community activist who was 20 when elected
to the federal House of Commons in 2011, offered advice to her
new youthful provincial peers.
"Don't walk into the legislature with your head down as if
you don't belong - you do belong," she said.
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer, David Ljunggren, Mike
De Souza, Leah Schnurr in Ottawa and Mack Lamoureux in
Edmonton,; Additional writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by
Amran Abocar and Alan Crosby)