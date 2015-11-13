CALGARY/OTTAWA Nov 13 Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau instructed his natural resources minister to "modernize"
Canada's independent pipeline regulator, said a letter released
on Friday that gave details on the newly elected leader's
environmental plans.
Trudeau asked Natural Resources Minister James Carr to
ensure the Calgary-based National Energy Board (NEB) has a
balanced representation from across the country, as well as
sufficient expertise in environmental science, community
development and indigenous traditional knowledge.
The Liberal prime minister on Friday published all of the
mandate letters sent to his cabinet ministers, which instructed
several of them to restore environmental legislation that was
changed by the previous Conservative government.
Some of these instructions call for restoring legal
protection for bodies of water that would, as a result, increase
responsibilities for pipeline operators and other industries.
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said in an interview
the government's review of environmental assessments would
ensure that there was a "robust process" that Canadians can
trust for current project proposals such as TransCanada Corp's
Energy East project.
If approved, Energy East would carry up to 1.1 million
barrels of crude oil per day from Alberta's oil sands to the
Atlantic coast along a 4,200 km (2,850 mile) route.
But it was not immediately clear whether the government's
legislative review would delay ongoing environmental
assessments.
NEB Chairman Peter Watson said on Friday the regulator is
welcoming the call for it to modernize and improve its
expertise, adding that it already took steps in that direction.
The NEB has been criticized in recent years by many
environmentalists and aboriginal communities, who say it does
not provide adequate oversight because it is failing to engage
with them and is too close to the Alberta-based energy companies
that it regulates.
"When we go to towns and to communities, we might not always
be genuine in really trying to understand the root of their
issues and help them understand what we're doing about it
because we sometimes get defensive when people are asking us
questions," Watson told an energy conference.
Watson, appointed by the former Conservative government in
2014, told reporters that the NEB has taken steps to address
those concerns and wants to do a better job of listening to
communities affected by projects.
He added that he has had an introductory chat with Carr and
believes there is still room for improvement at the regulator.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza in Calgary and Randall Palmer in
Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Grant McCool)