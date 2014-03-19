OTTAWA, March 19 Canada Natural Resources
Minister Joe Oliver, tipped to replace Jim Flaherty as finance
minister, arrived on Wednesday morning at Rideau Hall, the
government residence where cabinet ministers are sworn in.
The Conservative government has not formally confirmed his
appointment to replace Flaherty, who resigned on Tuesday, but a
government official familiar with the situation said Oliver
would be the choice.
A junior minister, Greg Rickford, also arrived at Rideau
Hall, suggesting he may replace Oliver in natural resources.
Rickford, who hails from northern Ontario, is currently minister
of state for science and technology, and for northern Ontario
development, and for the so-called Ring of Fire mining
development project in the region.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)