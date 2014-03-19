OTTAWA, March 19 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper named Natural Resources Minister and veteran banker Joe
Oliver as finance minister on Wednesday and pledged that he
would balance the federal budget in 2015 as outgoing minister
Jim Flaherty had promised.
Oliver will be replaced at natural resources by a junior
science minister, Greg Rickford, who will retain responsibility
for developing mineral-rich northern Ontario. One of Oliver's
key responsibilities had been promotion of the Keystone XL
pipeline to the United States and other crude oil
lines.
