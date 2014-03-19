Santander to issue up to 2 bln euros in preference shares
MADRID, April 18 Spain's Santander said on Tuesday it planned to issue preference shares convertible into ordinary shares with a nominal value of up to 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion).
OTTAWA, March 19 Canada's Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver will be sworn in on Wednesday as the country's new finance minister, replacing Jim Flaherty who resigned on Tuesday, a government official familiar with the process said.
Oliver, 73, has extensive experience in the financial industry, having served at the Ontario Securities Commission, Investment Dealers Association of Canad and Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Louise Egan)
ZURICH, April 18 GAM Holding on Tuesday posted net inflows of 2.8 billion Swiss francs ($2.8 billion) for the first three months of 2017, with top management also urging shareholders reject board nominations from activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors.