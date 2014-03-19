OTTAWA, March 19 Canada's new Finance Minister
Joe Oliver pledged continuity in the government's economic
policy and warned of global economic uncertainty in his first
written remarks since being appointed to the job on Wednesday.
"I'm honored that Prime Minister Harper has appointed me to
continue on our low-tax plan for jobs and growth as Canada's
Minister of Finance." Oliver said in a statement.
"I am firmly committed to continuing our Conservative
government's steady course of creating jobs and growing the
economy in all regions of Canada. Although our economic
fundamentals are strong, we must protect our gains in the face
of global economic uncertainty."
(Reporting by Louise Egan and Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris
Reese)