TORONTO, June 10 Two days before election day in
the Canadian province of Ontario and polls show a dead heat
between a left-leaning Liberal government that many feel has
overstayed its welcome and an austerity-minded Conservative
opposition that has failed to capture the imagination of voters.
Voters will decide on Thursday whether to return Premier
Kathleen Wynne's Liberals to power in Canada's most populous
province or hand the reins to Tim Hudak's Conservatives. The
polls show they are finding it a grim choice.
"We have a sizable portion of the electorate that are just
flummoxed, they don't know what to do," said Frank Graves,
president of polling company Ekos Research Associates.
"They're caught between real disdain for the (Liberals) over
ethics and accountability issues, but equally strong fears of
what actually would happen with Mr. Hudak in the chair."
Ontario accounts for about 40 percent of Canada's economy
and is home to the country's auto and financial industries. But
the province of close to 13 million people has been battling
slow growth and huge government deficits since the 2008
financial crisis. Its debt is C$288 billion ($263.81 billion).
According to an Ekos poll, the Liberals lead with 34.7
percent, just ahead of the Conservatives at 34.5 percent. The
New Democratic Party, led by Andrea Horwath, has 19.8 percent.
The numbers suggest that, barring a wide swing in the final
two days, whomever wins will have a minority in the provincial
assembly and will have to gain the support of another party to
pass legislation.
Wynne has pledged to ramp up spending to stimulate the
economy and to create a provincial pension plan, while slaying
Ontario's deficit, C$11.3 billion this year, by 2017-18.
But she has struggled with a scandal over a decision to
cancel the construction of gas-fired power plants made by her
predecessor, Dalton McGuinty, whom she replaced in February
2013.
McGuinty canceled construction of the two plants in the
runup to the 2011 election. The Liberals initially estimated the
cost of the cancellations at C$230 million, but the province's
auditor-general has since said it will likely be three times
that.
Hudak and Horwath have tried to tie the scandal to Wynne,
criticizing her support of the cancellations at the time.
Hudak, meanwhile, has vowed to slash corporate taxes and cut
100,000 public sector jobs, while at the same time pledging to
generate a million jobs over eight years. He also plans to kill
the deficit a year earlier than the Liberals.
Economists have said Hudak's job creation plan uses faulty
math and vastly overestimates how many jobs would be created.
Canada's largest circulation daily, the Toronto Star, has
endorsed the Liberals, while the second largest daily, the Globe
and Mail, gave its support to the Conservatives in an editorial
this week that typifies the tone of the campaign.
"Are (the Conservatives) the ideal alternative? No, far from
it. Are they a viable alternative? Yes, barely," the paper said.
