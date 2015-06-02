(Adds details of referendum, Quiet Revolution, political
career)
June 2 Former Quebec premier Jacques Parizeau, a
separatist who nearly succeeded in turning the French-speaking
Canadian province into an independent country, has died. He was
84.
Parizeau's wife, Lisette Lapointe, announced his death late
Monday in a post on Twitter, saying Parizeau had died peacefully
and surrounded by love.
Parizeau's Parti Quebecois won the 1994 provincial election
after promising to hold a referendum on separation from Canada
within a year.
But on referendum day in October 1995, the separatist
message fell just short of convincing a majority of Quebec
people, who rejected independence by a 50.6 percent to 49.4
percent vote.
A majority of French speakers, who made up 82 percent of the
Quebec population, voted for independence. But an overwhelming
majority of English speakers and immigrant groups rejected
secession.
A defeated Parizeau lashed out at these latter groups as the
failure of the separatists became clear.
"We are beaten, it is true. But by what? Money and the
ethnic vote," he told supporters, in a quote that came to
symbolize francophone frustrations and Parizeau's own
bitterness.
That was the second time that Quebec voters had rejected
separatism in 15 years, after a failed vote in 1980.
Parizeau, who had trained as an economist, resigned as
Quebec's premier a day after the referendum.
Before he was premier, Parizeau joined other nationalist
Quebec intellectuals in starting the "Quiet Revolution" in the
1960s, that gradually put French speakers in charge of their
province's affairs.
Born into the posh Montreal neighborhood of Outremont, the
son of an insurance broker had a doctorate from the London
School of Economics.
To succeed in politics, the portly, mustachioed Parizeau
worked to change his image as a cranky and pompous aristocrat by
shedding his trademark three-piece suits and kicking a
two-pack-a-day smoking habit.
While he retired to private life after resigning from
politics, Parizeau said in 2013 he was a member of the
separatist Parti Quebecois "for life" and argued that
sovereignty was still possible for Quebec.
"Do not be afraid of your dreams, do not be afraid of the
obstacles in your path, that's the message that I want to tell
you," he told Quebec nationalists at a 2013 gathering in
Montreal.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)