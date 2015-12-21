OTTAWA Dec 21 Canada's federal and provincial
financial ministers are considering not raising premiums for the
Canada Pension Plan because of the state of the economy, federal
Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Monday.
The ministers hope to be able to come back to Canadians in a
year with a proposal, possibly keeping the status quo, Morneau
told reporters after meeting his provincial counterparts. The
Canadian Federation of Independent Business says a premium hike
would boost unemployment. The CPP is comparable to the U.S.
Social Security program.
