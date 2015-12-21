(Adds remarks on pension plan expansion; reaction; Bank of
Canada briefing)
OTTAWA Dec 21 Canada's federal and provincial
financial ministers are considering not raising premiums for the
Canada Pension Plan (CPP), federal Liberal Finance Minister Bill
Morneau said on Monday, despite a Liberal campaign promise to
enhance the plan.
The ministers will be considering a range of options over
the coming year "from doing nothing because of the economy to
more significant changes," Morneau told reporters after meeting
with his provincial counterparts.
The Liberals, elected in October, campaigned on expanding
the CPP, but the Canadian Federation of Independent Business
warned that a premium increase would boost unemployment, because
it does not take profit into account.
The CPP is comparable to the U.S. Social Security program.
The minister said the province of Ontario, which has talked
about starting an Ontario pension plan because people are not
saving enough, would continue with its process. But he said the
Canadian government's clear hope is that there can be something
done nationally.
The seniors' lobby group CARP Canada criticized the
ministers for failing to act on CPP.
CARP members ... have given a clear political mandate in two
major elections on what they want - specifically a CPP increase.
What part of that declaration was unclear to the finance
ministers?" asked CARP Executive Vice President Susan Eng in a
release.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz also briefed the
ministers and presented a view of cautious optimism about the
country's economic road ahead, Morneau said.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Randall Palmer; Editing by
Richard Chang and Steve Orlofsky)