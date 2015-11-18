OTTAWA Nov 18 The environmental review of existing proposals for crude oil pipeline is continuing despite the new Liberal government's plans to revamp the assessment process to make it more robust, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Wednesday.

"They have not stopped. The process continues. There will be a transition as we amend the ways in which the National Energy Board goes about the process of evaluating these projects, and we will announce those changes as soon as we can, but the process continues," he told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Randall Palmer)