By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Feb 20 Quebec's two main opposition
parties said on Thursday they would oppose the separatist Parti
Quebecois government's budget, assuring a spring election, and
raising the possibility of an eventual third referendum on
independence from Canada.
The Parti Quebecois currently heads a minority government,
and has a comfortable lead in the polls. It has signaled it
might well call an election on its own in the next two weeks,
before it is brought down by a vote on its budget. In either
case, an election by mid-April is likely.
If Premier Pauline Marois decided not to call an election on
her own, her Parti Quebecois would need the support of either
the Quebec Liberals or the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), but
both have said they oppose the budget.
"It will be impossible for us to support the budget," Quebec
media quoted Liberal leader Philippe Couillard as saying.
CAQ spokesman Jean-Francois Del Torchio said: "We'll be
voting against if there is a vote."
However, he added that Marois had pledged not to be defeated
in the legislature, suggesting she might call an election.
The Parti Quebecois, which would like to take the mainly
French-speaking province out of Canada, won a minority of seats
in the 2012 election with just under 32 percent of the vote.
An online panel survey by the polling firm CROP, published
on Tuesday by La Presse newspaper, put the Parti Quebecois at 40
percent. The survey had the Quebec Liberals at 34 percent and
the Coalition Avenir Quebec at 16 percent.
La Presse columnist Vincent Marissal said that, with 40
percent support, and 47 percent among francophones, the Parti
Quebecois had a "passport to a majority" government.
It needs to have a majority of seats in the Quebec National
Assembly, the provincial legislature, to call a referendum on
independence.
The Parti Quebecois lost similar referendums in 1980 and
1995, the latter by just over one percentage point. It has
signaled it would not automatically call a third referendum, but
that possibility will always loom in the background.
The Canadian dollar and bonds suffered during the 1980 and
1995 campaigns.
Thursday's budget, which will serve more as a Parti
Quebecois platform, projected deficits of C$2.50 billion ($2.27
billion) for 2013-14 and C$1.75 billion for 2014-15, with a
balanced budget in 2015-16, unchanged from the projections the
government gave in November.