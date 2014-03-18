OTTAWA, March 18 Quebec's governing Parti
Quebecois, whose ultimate goal is to take the province out of
the Canadian federation, is falling behind in the runup to the
April 7 provincial election, a poll on Tuesday showed, with the
federalist vote solidifying around the opposition Liberals.
The poll showed the shift to the Liberals, and away from the
smaller Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), came after powerful
Quebec business figure Pierre Karl Peladeau said he would run in
the election for the Parti Quebecois. He said starkly that his
reason for doing so was to make Quebec a country.
That remark brought the issue of Quebec independence, which
separatist Premier Pauline Marois had been soft-pedaling during
the campaign, into sharp focus.
The CROP poll, published in La Presse, put the provincial
Liberals up three points from a week earlier at 39 percent
support and the CAQ down four points at 13 percent. The Parti
Quebecois stayed at 36 percent.
While the CAQ opposes holding a referendum on sovereignty,
it has sought to distinguish itself from the Liberals with an
emphasis on fiscal rectitude. But its focus on the economy has
now been overshadowed by the debate on independence.
Peladeau is the controlling shareholder and former chief
executive of media empire Quebecor Inc, and many
initially saw his decision to run for the Parti Quebecois as a
big catch for the separatists.
The CROP poll is an Internet survey, which is not fully
random as is a telephone poll. It covered 1,400 people from
March 12-16, and the data was weighted for sex, age, region,
language and education.
The same poll found that 64 percent did not want the Parti
Quebecois to proceed with a referendum on sovereignty, but 67
percent thought it would do so if it won a majority of seats in
the election.
Canada escaped breakup in 1995 when a referendum in Quebec
on separation lost by 1.2 percentage points. A similar vote in
1980 lost by 59.6 percent to 40.4 percent.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and
Peter Galloway)