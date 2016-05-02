(Adds pollster, succession details, background)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL May 2 The leader of the separatist
party in Canada's French-speaking province of Quebec stepped
down on Monday less than a year after being elected, saying he
needed to choose family over work.
The abrupt resignation of Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl
Peladeau, 54, a former chief executive of Quebec's largest media
company, Quebecor Inc, led to speculation he may
return to the business world.
He became the party's leader in May 2015 promising to take
Quebec out of Canada and make it a country but he struggled to
make gains against the ruling provincial Liberals.
"I had to make a choice between my family and our political
project," Peladeau said during a surprise news conference. "I
chose my family."
Speculation about Peladeau's political future had increased
after his marriage last year to talk-show host and producer
Julie Snyder foundered. The two announced a separation in
January. At the time, Peladeau said he would stay on as leader.
During its previous times in government, the Parti Quebecois
unsuccessfully held two referendums on the province seceding
from Canada, but recent polls showed the cause had faded as a
priority with voters.
The task of rebuilding after the party's worst defeat in 40
years in the April 2014 election proved an uphill battle against
the Quebec Liberals, a federalist party, as separatist forces
split between the PQ and rival Quebec Solidaire.
The abrupt departure of Peladeau, known as PKP, had little
initial market impact, with the next provincial election likely
years away.
The PQ has traditionally trod a careful line between keeping
the dream of independence alive and scaring off voters who want
to stay in Canada or have simply had enough of the debate over
secession.
"The sovereigntist movement is in a period of turmoil but
that preceded Peladeau and I think it will be there after him,"
said Christian Bourque, a pollster for Quebec-based Leger
Marketing.
Peladeau's resignation surprised Quebec's political class.
Former Quebec Premier Pauline Marois, who recruited Peladeau
to the party, told Radio Canada: "I am profoundly saddened
because I believe this is a very talented man of great value who
brought a lot to the Parti Quebecois."
Members of the party's parliamentary caucus will choose an
interim party leader by week's end, said Bruno-Pierre Cyr, a
spokesman for Peladeau. The party had 30 seats in the 125-seat
legislature before the resignation of Peladeau, who also
resigned his parliamentary seat.
