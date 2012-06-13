* Rae says he won't run for the good of the party
* Decision leaves race for leadership wide open
* Liberals reduced to 3rd-largest party in 2011
* Rae is formidable debater but carried baggage
* Trudeau's son emerges as potential candidate
OTTAWA, June 13 The race for the leadership of
Canada's Liberal Party was thrown wide open on Wednesday when
its interim chief took his name out of the running, saying it
was in the best interests of the party as it tries to regain its
footing after last year's devastating election loss.
The veteran debater Bob Rae, 63, had taken on the caretaker
role a year ago after the Liberals suffered their worst loss
since Canada became a country in 1867, on the understanding that
he would not enter the race for the permanent position. Even so,
he had been widely expected to throw his hat in the ring.
On Wednesday, he said at a news conference outside the House
of Commons that he would step aside for the good of the party.
His decision leaves Justin Trudeau, the magnetic but
mercurial son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, as the
potential candidate with the most name recognition. The party
will chose its new leader next year.
Trudeau, 40, has said he would not run because of the time
it would take him away from his young family, but many in Ottawa
think he will change his mind.
The 2011 election reduced the center-left Liberals to the
third-biggest party for the first time, with the Conservatives
capturing a majority and the New Democratic Party, to the left
of the Liberals, emerging as the official opposition.
Reflecting on his party's weakened status, Rae said on
Wednesday the Liberals should not be counted out.
"I have great optimism in the future of the Liberal Party
and great optimism in the future of my country, but things will
have to change for that to happen," he said.
Rae said the party would have "to get its act together" and
come together behind an effective, forward-looking leader.
Rae is a formidable debater in both English and French, able
to think on his feet on the floor of the House rather than
reading from notes.
That said, he has carried political baggage from his days as
premier of Ontario, when he was in the New Democratic Party. His
high deficit spending and forced pay cuts for civil servants are
still remembered two decades later.