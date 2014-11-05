OTTAWA Nov 5 A Canadian member of parliament
who sat as an independent resigned his seat on Wednesday
following a court conviction last week for violating campaign
financing rules.
Dean Del Mastro was elected as a Conservative and served as
parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, but
became an independent last year in light of the charges
regarding the 2008 election campaign.
An Ontario court found him guilty on Oct. 31 of exceeding
the campaign expense limit and failing to report a campaign
contribution and election expense.
Del Mastro said he did nothing wrong.
"I did not donate too much money to myself and I stand by my
filings in 2008," he told the House of Commons as he resigned.
"Don't listen to the people who are on the blogs and the
haters."
