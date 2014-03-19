By Randall Palmer
| OTTAWA, March 19
OTTAWA, March 19 When Greg Rickford, Canada's
new natural resources minister, became the first Conservative
ever to be elected to Parliament from northern Ontario's Kenora
district, reports said he began his victory speech: "Mission
impossible - accomplished."
Rickford now faces another daunting challenge: winning
support for the controversial Keystone XL and Northern Gateway
oil pipelines that have galvanized the environmental movement in
opposition.
To the job, he brings expertise in dealing with aboriginal
communities, referred to in Canada as First Nations, which may
prove helpful in winning support for the pipelines.
The Conservative government says the lines are needed to get
landlocked crude from northern Alberta's oil sands to
international markets.
Rickford, 46, took over the natural resources portfolio from
Joe Oliver on Wednesday. Prime Minister Stephen Harper named
Oliver to replace veteran Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who
resigned on Tuesday.
Elected in 2008, Rickford became parliamentary secretary to
the minister of Indian and northern affairs in 2011. In 2013, he
became a junior minister, or minister of state, for science, and
for development in northern Ontario, notably for the largely
untouched but mineral-rich Ring of Fire region.
His most high-profile assignment in his new job, as was
Oliver's, will be to encourage the U.S. administration to
approve TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL line, which
would move Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The project has become a lightning rod for
environmentalists, who warn Keystone could hasten climate change
and who want President Barack Obama to block it.
TransCanada spokesman James Millar said he expected Rickford
to follow Oliver's path and focus on highlighting the economic
benefits of the projects both in Canada and the United States.
Jack Mintz, who heads the School of Public Policy at the
University of Calgary and is a director of Exxon Mobil affiliate
Imperial Oil, said he expects Rickford's biggest challenge will
be in "how he represents himself to the U.S. press and the U.S.
politicians in trying to articulate the best case for Canada."
HAS DEFENDED PIPELINES
On two separate occasions last October in the daily Question
Period in the House of Commons, Rickford attacked the New
Democratic Party for its opposition to Keystone XL and
highlighted the contributions the pipeline would make to the
economy.
"They should quit fooling themselves and their constituents
and support the Keystone pipeline and responsible resource
development for the sake of jobs in the steel industry,"
Rickford said.
In 2012, Rickford also defended the government's behavior in
relation to Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway
pipeline to the Pacific Coast, which would allow oil sands crude
to be shipped to Asian markets.
"The Crown (government) has a legal obligation to carry out
consultations and to provide assistance if a project could
potentially compromise ancestral treaty rights. That is exactly
what we are doing," he told the House.
"We take our obligation to consult very seriously."
He will have to decide by mid-June on whether to give final
approval to Northern Gateway. The pipeline won preliminary
regulatory approval on Dec. 19 but the minister of natural
resources has 180 days to decide on whether to approve it, and
one of the key tasks during that time is to talk with aboriginal
groups.
Art Sterritt, executive director of Coastal First Nations,
an alliance of aboriginal groups in the Pacific Coast province
of British Columbia, said he hoped the new minister would work
to develop better ties.
"If you want to build a project in B.C., you better come in
a build a relationship first, instead of trying to jam us with
it, because you're not going to be able to roll over us," he
told Reuters.
"I think Ottawa understands that better now than they ever
did, so perhaps this new minister will get that lesson sooner
rather than later."
But he cautioned that Rickford's experience with native
groups in northern Ontario might not translate automatically in
British Columbia.
"Hopefully this new minister takes it upon himself to come
out and be enlightened by First Nations in B.C. about what it
takes to develop projects, and also to recognize that there are
some projects that are just not going to happen, like Northern
Gateway," he said.
Enbridge, recognizing the political challenges it faces,
tapped banker and former Indian affairs minister Jim Prentice
this month to lead negotiations with aboriginal groups opposed
to Northern Gateway.
David Collyer, president of the Canadian Association of
Petroleum Producers, said it was a critical time for the natural
resources sector and Rickford would need to get up to speed
quickly on a number of files.
He added that Rickford's previous experience in government
is "relevant to the ongoing success of the oil and gas
industry".
Rickford is fluent in both English and French, having earned
an MBA from Quebec's French-language Laval University. He also
holds three separate degrees in nursing and civil and common
law.
(Additional reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver, Scott
Haggett in Calgary and Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)