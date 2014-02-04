OTTAWA Feb 4 Canadian police laid fraud charges
against a senator and a former senator on Tuesday following an
expenses scandal that has rocked the country's unelected Senate
and tainted the Conservative government of Prime Minister
Stephen Harper.
The fraud and breach-of-trust charges were laid by the Royal
Canadian Mounted Police against Mac Harb, a Liberal appointee
who resigned from the Senate in August, and Patrick Brazeau, who
was expelled from the Conservative caucus last year and then
suspended from the Senate because of what were deemed to be
inappropriate expense claims.
The charges have not been proven in court. Representatives
for Harb and Brazeau could not be reached for comment
immediately.
"These investigations were detailed and involved the careful
consideration and examination of evidence," Gilles Michaud,
commanding officer of the Mounties' national division, said in a
nationally televised statement.
"Our investigators interviewed dozens of individuals and
witnesses. As is typical with any investigation, we also
reviewed and analyzed thousands of documents, including
financial statements, bank records and expense claims which
dated back to 2003."
The controversy stems from housing and living expenses the
two men claimed. While they provided no immediate reaction to
the charges, both Harb and Brazeau have long said that they
followed Senate rules in claiming expenses and that the rules
were changed and unfairly applied retroactively.
Along with Brazeau, two other Conservative appointees
involved in controversy over their expense claims have been
suspended from the Senate. These two have also said they are
innocent of wrongdoing.
Michaud said work was continuing on "other significant
files".
Police said in November they were investigating Harper's
former chief of staff, Nigel Wright, on suspicion that he acted
corruptly in giving his own money to one of the suspended
senators, Mike Duffy, to help Duffy pay back expenses the Senate
said he should not have claimed.
Wright has said he acted within the scope of his duties and
has voiced confidence his actions were lawful.
With the scandal reaching right into Harper's office, the
Conservatives have been hurt in the polls. The party came to
power in 2006 pledging clean and accountable government.
The scandal has also damaged the reputation of the Senate,
the upper house of Canada's parliament whose members are
appointed rather than elected, and has spurred calls from across
the political spectrum for the chamber to be reformed or
abolished.
