OTTAWA, July 14 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper will conduct a major cabinet shuffle on Monday to put a
fresh face on a Conservative government struggling to overcome
an expenses scandal, two political sources said on Sunday.
Harper aides have made clear for months the prime minister
intended to make changes to the government over the summer. The
new cabinet will be unveiled at about 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on
Monday, the sources told Reuters.
Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall declined to comment when
asked about the timing of the shuffle.
The main focus will be whether Finance Minister Jim Flaherty
keeps his job. Flaherty, who is taking powerful medication for a
rare skin ailment, says he wants to keep a job he has held since
February 2006.
The right-of-center Conservatives - who do not have to face
an election until October 2015 - have been on the defensive
since May, when two members of the upper Senate chamber quit the
party caucus after improperly claiming expenses.
The scandal cut popularity of the party, which came to power
in early 2006 promising to boost accountability.
Recent polls show the Conservatives trailing the centrist
Liberals of Justin Trudeau, the telegenic son of former Liberal
prime minister Pierre Trudeau.