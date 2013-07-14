OTTAWA, July 14 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper will conduct a major cabinet shuffle on Monday to put a
fresh face on a Conservative government struggling to overcome
an expenses scandal, political sources said on Sunday.
The new cabinet will be announced at 11 a.m.(1500 GMT) on
Monday, a Conservative Party official said.
"There will be substantial changes to the government," the
official told Reuters. He said the new cabinet would be a mix of
younger ministers, including more women, and experienced
figures. No fewer than 15 of the existing 37-member cabinet are
aged 60 or older.
The official declined to comment on whether Finance Minister
Jim Flaherty would keep his job. Flaherty, 63, who is taking
medication for a rare skin ailment, says he wants to keep a job
he has held since February 2006.
Political operators in Ottawa are betting that Flaherty will
stay on as finance minister in the short term at least to give
new Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz time to settle in.
Poloz took over last month.
The right-of-center Conservatives - who do not have to face
an election until October 2015 - have been on the defensive
since May, when two members of the upper Senate chamber quit the
party caucus after improperly claiming expenses.
The scandal undermined the popularity of the party, which
came to power in early 2006 promising to boost accountability.
Recent polls showed the Conservatives trailing the centrist
Liberals of Justin Trudeau, the telegenic son of former Liberal
prime minister Pierre Trudeau.
Among the more likely candidates for promotion are
Immigration Minister Jason Kenney, 45, who has worked hard since
2008 to attract more ethnic votes, and Heritage Minister James
Moore, 37.